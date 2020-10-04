Menu
Police bust P-plater allegedly doing 151km/h in 110km/h zone

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
4th Oct 2020 11:49 AM
A P-PLATE driver has lost his licence for six months after he was caught allegedly speeding at more than 40km/h over the speed limit over the long weekend.

On October 3 Coffs/Clarence Police were conducting speed enforcement as part of operation Slow Down on the Pacific Highway at Dirty Creek, south of Grafton.

About 10am a Ford Laser travelling north bound was detected at 151km/h in a sign posted 110km/h zone. Police were able to stop the vehicle a short time later, and the 17-year-old driver was found to be the holder of a P1 provisional driver's licence, and is subsequently restricted to 90km/h.

He was issued with a penalty notice for exceeding the speed limit more than 45km/h. His licence was suspended for a period of six months. Police were unable to perform any vehicle sanctions as the driver was not the owner of the vehicle.

Officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command will be out in force across the state, targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while fatigued, mobile phone, helmet and other traffic offences with double demerits in place until 11.59pm on Monday October 5.

