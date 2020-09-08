P-plater busted allegedly speeding more than 50km/h over limit

The 19-year-old woman lost six demerit points as a result of the alleged offence.

POLICE have nabbed an alleged P-plate speeder who was doing more than 50km/h above the speed limit over the weekend.

About 5.30pm on Saturday September 5, Grafton Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were conducting patrols of Iluka Road when they noticed a blue Toyota Corolla allegedly travelling at approximately 152km/hr in a signposted 100km/hr zone.

The P2 licenced driver – a 19-year-old woman – was issued with a penalty infringement notice for exceed speed limit over 45km/hr, fined $2,520 and six demerit points, she was also issued a traffic infringement notice for not display P-plate and her licence was suspended.

Earlier this year a person was killed on Iluka Rd at Freshwater when a vehicle left the road and collided with a tree.

Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said numerous witnesses described the car as driving at excessive speed and erratically before the collision on July 29.

Coffs-Mid Coast Traffic Inspector, Peter McMenamin, said this sort of behaviour is not only reckless but potentially deadly.

“To date in the Coffs/Clarence and Mid North Coast Police Districts, 13 people have lost their lives in 2020 – while less people have been moving around the state due to the pandemic, traffic in Northern NSW will only increase as the weather warms up,” he said.

“You may have driven these roads for years, but that is no excuse – drivers forget that they are in control of a high-powered machine which can be deadly.

“Always drive to the conditions and within your limits, never have distractions around you, and never drive tired or impaired. School holidays are just around the corner, we need to drive to survive – do not race to your destination, it will still be there when you arrive.”