Pacemen finish the job in outright win for Brothers

STRIKE BOWLER: Dylan Lucas puts effort into his delivery stride for Brothers in the match against Westlawn at Ellem Oval. Bill North

BROTHERS v WESTLAWN: Everything clicked into place nicely for Brothers Clocktower Hotel who finished the job with an outright victory over Westlawn on Saturday.

Having declared 4 for 261 and having Westlawn on the ropes at 8 for 81, the Brethren made short work of their opposition, all out for 87 in the first innings and 98 in the second.

Jack Weatherstone took the honours with the ball, claiming 8 for 45 off 16 overs for the match.

"I've been pretty lean so far this year so it's nice to get a few wickets,” Weatherstone said.

"We batted really well the week before which makes the bowlers' job easier when you've got a big total to bowl at.

"The boys held onto their catches which is good to see. In previous weeks they've been grassing a heap.”

After scoring 79 last week, Kallen Lawrence enjoyed a good day with the gloves, taking four catches.

Andy Kinnane took 4 for 18 off 3.5 in the first innings, while in the second innings Weatherstone was well supported by young gun Dylan Lucas (2 for 26 off 6), and Mitch Kroehnert (4 for 24 off 8) in his first match for the summer after returning home from University at Newcastle.

"Dylan's definitely come out of his shell a lot this year,” Weatherstone said.

"He is bowling some pretty nice pace for a young fella and has probably been our strike bowler this year.

"It's good to have a young fella you can throw the ball to who will jag a wicket just about every time.

"He's definitely a player that we'll be looking to go to when we need something to happen.

"(Meanwhile) Mitch (Kroehnert) and Ben Jurd are both back from uni until early next year and both a massive plus to our side.

"Mitch was on fire yesterday, bowling fast, and will be handy with the bat as well.”

There was little to cheer about for Westlawn, however, Brad Inmon (24), Josh Bender (15), Eddie Gordon (20), Ricky Bender (14) and Nathan Blanch (11) made double figures.