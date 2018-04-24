VIDEO: Pacific Highway, 2 vehicle accident

UPDATE

All northbound lanes have been reopened following the quick cleanup by emergency and tow truck services.

Our reporter on the scene has confirmed that a delivery truck and a ute were involved in the incident which occurred in the overtaking lane of the Pacific Highway near Old Lilypool Road.

The ute and truck have been removed and traffic is proceeding through the area at a steady pace.

Emergency services are asking motorists to exercise caution with today's wet weather.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services are making their way to a two-vehicle accident that occurred this morning on the Pacific Highway near Old Lilypool Road, Bom Bom.

According to reports, a ute and a truck were involved in the incident.

One of three northbound lanes has been closed as a result.

More information to come.