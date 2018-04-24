Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Pacific Highway incident affects northbound traffic
Breaking

VIDEO: Pacific Highway, 2 vehicle accident

Jenna Thompson
by
24th Apr 2018 10:20 AM

UPDATE

All northbound lanes have been reopened following the quick cleanup by emergency and tow truck services. 

Our reporter on the scene has confirmed that a delivery truck and a ute were involved in the incident which occurred in the overtaking lane of the Pacific Highway near Old Lilypool Road.  

The ute and truck have been removed and traffic is proceeding through the area at a steady pace. 

Emergency services are asking motorists to exercise caution with today's wet weather. 

 

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services are making their way to a two-vehicle accident that occurred this morning on the Pacific Highway near Old Lilypool Road, Bom Bom.

According to reports, a ute and a truck were involved in the incident. 

One of three northbound lanes has been closed as a result.

More information to come.

A truck and a ute have been involved in an incident
A truck and a ute have been involved in an incident LIVE Traffic

Related Items

car crash clarence valley clarenza
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    According to Buzzfeed, we don't exist

    According to Buzzfeed, we don't exist

    News IT'S OFFICIAL, the Clarence Valley does not exist -- at least according to Buzzfeed

    • 24th Apr 2018 12:00 PM
    2018 Anzac Day Services in the Clarence Valley

    2018 Anzac Day Services in the Clarence Valley

    News List of Anzac Day Services in the Valley

    WATER VIEWS: From the other side of the range

    WATER VIEWS: From the other side of the range

    Opinion Water sharing needs cooperation between coastal and inland councils

    OUT OF TOUCH: Contractors slam Pavey response

    OUT OF TOUCH: Contractors slam Pavey response

    Politics Highway sub-contractors unhappy with minister's response

    Local Partners