Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Slow lane closures will be in place while the work is carried out
Slow lane closures will be in place while the work is carried out Trevor Veale
News

PACIFIC HIGHWAY: Changed traffic conditions

21st Sep 2018 12:59 PM

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour for maintenance work to be carried out.

Slow lane closures will be in place while the work is carried out, which will involve repairing guardrails at a number of locations in Coffs Harbour and surrounds.

 

To minimise the impact on motorists work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am from Monday, September 24 and will take four nights to complete, weather permitting.

Work will be carried out at the northbound on-ramp from Lyons Road in Bonville and the northbound on-ramp from Sawtell Road at Boambee.

In Coffs Harbour, work will be carried out north and southbound 550 metres south of Englands Road, north and southbound at the Englands Road roundabout, and southbound 300 metres south of Cook Drive.

Work will also be carried out on the southbound lane near the West Korora Road intersection and the southbound on-ramp at Ballards Road in Valla.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
 

coffs harbour pacific highway roadworks
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Why Council said no to $116k worth of funding

    premium_icon Why Council said no to $116k worth of funding

    Council News 'I have no other option but to support this because of the extra money that will be required'

    Changed traffic conditions for new bridge work

    Changed traffic conditions for new bridge work

    News Traffic changes across Grafton will take place

    How much rain did Yamba receive last night?

    How much rain did Yamba receive last night?

    Weather Grafton received almost no rain yesterday

    Do you recognise these two?

    Do you recognise these two?

    Crime Police seek community's help in finding male and female

    Local Partners