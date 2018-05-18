Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A map of the location of an accident on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble.
A map of the location of an accident on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble.
News

Heavy highway traffic after single-vehicle crash

Jarrard Potter
by
18th May 2018 1:44 PM

UPDATE: The northbound lane of the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble has reopened following a single-vehicle accident early this afternoon.

Live Traffic NSW is warning motorists that northbound traffic is still affected with heavy traffic conditions in the area.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble this afternoon.

Initial reports indicate a car has flipped onto its side in the crash. NSW Police, Ambulance and Rural Fire Service crews are currently on scene.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash occurred around 1.32pm, with the highway currently closed to northbound traffic.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time or delay their journey, with heavy traffic conditions expected.

highway pacific
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is the Maroons dynasty dead?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is the Maroons dynasty dead?

    Rugby League We crunch the numbers on the representative retirement of 'The Accountant' Cameron Smith.

    WATCH: Next stage of Harwood Bridge work begins

    WATCH: Next stage of Harwood Bridge work begins

    News Girders to start being installed from Clarence River

    • 18th May 2018 1:04 PM
    Women stepping up to the mark in the Clarence

    Women stepping up to the mark in the Clarence

    AFL AUSSIE Rules taking Clarence females by storm.

    'Good bloke' Peter Miles was a violent selfish monster

    'Good bloke' Peter Miles was a violent selfish monster

    News Why we must change how we speak about family killers

    • 18th May 2018 1:28 PM

    Local Partners