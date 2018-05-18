Heavy highway traffic after single-vehicle crash

A map of the location of an accident on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble.

UPDATE: The northbound lane of the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble has reopened following a single-vehicle accident early this afternoon.

Live Traffic NSW is warning motorists that northbound traffic is still affected with heavy traffic conditions in the area.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble this afternoon.

Initial reports indicate a car has flipped onto its side in the crash. NSW Police, Ambulance and Rural Fire Service crews are currently on scene.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash occurred around 1.32pm, with the highway currently closed to northbound traffic.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time or delay their journey, with heavy traffic conditions expected.