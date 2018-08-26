Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

WATCH: Pacific Highway crash, major diversions in place

Hamish Broome
by
26th Aug 2018 8:06 AM | Updated: 8:42 AM

A CRASH has shut down one lane of the Pacific Highway this morning, forcing southbound traffic to use a detour.

A caravan rolled on its side on southbound lanes of the highway near the Clothiers Creek exit in Tweed Shire.

Motorists are advised to use the Tweed Valley Way at Chinderah to rejoin the Pacific Highway at Yelgun.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Matt Keough said both southbound lanes at Clothiers Creek were currently closed, but crews are working to open one lane.

He said a caravan had flipped and one woman was being treated.

"It's a single vehicle accident," he said.

He said a 21-year-old woman was hurt in the crash, but her injuries were not believed to be serious.

Emergency services are on scene, and tow trucks have been called out. The crash scene is expected to be cleared within an hour.

caravan crash clothiers creek road pacific highway accident pacific highway diversions and roadwork changes
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    AGE OF WISDOM

    premium_icon AGE OF WISDOM

    Rugby League SHE might be two years off 40, but mother of two, Relle Donovan, is showing no signs of slowing down.

    Overcoming adversity with The Black Tie Ball

    premium_icon Overcoming adversity with The Black Tie Ball

    News GALLERY: See who was at the Black Tie Ball

    • 26th Aug 2018 7:35 AM
    Hogan home to a different kind of racquet in Wooli

    Hogan home to a different kind of racquet in Wooli

    Politics Page MP puts Canberra drama behind at tennis club upgrade opening

    LEAGUE: Comets ready to close book on fairytale

    premium_icon LEAGUE: Comets ready to close book on fairytale

    Rugby League COFFS Harbour aim for glory in the Group 2 grand final.

    Local Partners