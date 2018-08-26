WATCH: Pacific Highway crash, major diversions in place

A CRASH has shut down one lane of the Pacific Highway this morning, forcing southbound traffic to use a detour.

A caravan rolled on its side on southbound lanes of the highway near the Clothiers Creek exit in Tweed Shire.

Pacific Highway caravan crash: Emergency services cleaning up the scene of the crash this morning, Sunday August 26, on the Pacific Highway.

Motorists are advised to use the Tweed Valley Way at Chinderah to rejoin the Pacific Highway at Yelgun.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Matt Keough said both southbound lanes at Clothiers Creek were currently closed, but crews are working to open one lane.

He said a caravan had flipped and one woman was being treated.

"It's a single vehicle accident," he said.

He said a 21-year-old woman was hurt in the crash, but her injuries were not believed to be serious.

Emergency services are on scene, and tow trucks have been called out. The crash scene is expected to be cleared within an hour.