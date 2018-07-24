Pacific Highway pulls a crash hat-trick

Three vehicles were involved in a minor crash at Ulmarra on Monday, July 24

THERE was traffic chaos on the Pacific Highway on Monday when three separate incidents occurred within hours of each other.

Shortly after 12pm, two cars collided on Harwood Bridge resulting in minor injuries to those involved. Emergency crews were quick to remove the two vehicles from the bridge and resume traffic flow. However, as they were packing up, they were called to a second incident just a few kilometres north.

This time, three cars collided at the Iluka Road turnoff at Mororo at around 1:30pm, closing down one lane of the Pacific Highway heading north. It is not known about the condition of those involved in the incident, however emergency services were again quick to restore the heavy flow of traffic.

Just when motorists thought the roads were clear again, a third incident occurred on the southern side of Ulmarra.

According to the Ulmarra Village Community News Facebook page, a white Subaru wagon travelling south abruptly stopped in the Pacific Highway due to a mechanical fault. As a result, a truck rear-ended a black Mazda which, it is believed, was travelling directly behind the wagon.

The Ulmarra Village Community News page reported that the occupants of each vehicle were shaken but no one was injured and continued on their way back to Sydney.