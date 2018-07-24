Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three vehicles were involved in a minor crash at Ulmarra on Monday, July 24
Three vehicles were involved in a minor crash at Ulmarra on Monday, July 24 Ulmarra Village Community News
News

Pacific Highway pulls a crash hat-trick

Jenna Thompson
by
24th Jul 2018 4:00 PM

THERE was traffic chaos on the Pacific Highway on Monday when three separate incidents occurred within hours of each other.

Shortly after 12pm, two cars collided on Harwood Bridge resulting in minor injuries to those involved. Emergency crews were quick to remove the two vehicles from the bridge and resume traffic flow. However, as they were packing up, they were called to a second incident just a few kilometres north.

This time, three cars collided at the Iluka Road turnoff at Mororo at around 1:30pm, closing down one lane of the Pacific Highway heading north. It is not known about the condition of those involved in the incident, however emergency services were again quick to restore the heavy flow of traffic.

Just when motorists thought the roads were clear again, a third incident occurred on the southern side of Ulmarra.

According to the Ulmarra Village Community News Facebook page, a white Subaru wagon travelling south abruptly stopped in the Pacific Highway due to a mechanical fault. As a result, a truck rear-ended a black Mazda which, it is believed, was travelling directly behind the wagon.

The Ulmarra Village Community News page reported that the occupants of each vehicle were shaken but no one was injured and continued on their way back to Sydney.

Related Items

car crash harwood bridge iluka pacific highway road accident ulmarra
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Massive flight sale with fares from $45

    Massive flight sale with fares from $45

    Travel STOP what you're doing, get out your credit card and book that trip now!

    Top Aussies say ‘It’s time to ban the bans’

    premium_icon Top Aussies say ‘It’s time to ban the bans’

    News High profile Aussies call for end to politically correct madness.

    PARKING MAD: Closed carpark already impacting town

    premium_icon PARKING MAD: Closed carpark already impacting town

    News Works have barely started but it's already hurting business

    NSW public schools will change girls’ uniforms

    premium_icon NSW public schools will change girls’ uniforms

    Education POLL: Every school will be forced to offer pants options for girls.

    Local Partners