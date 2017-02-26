Pacific Highway roadworks this week

IF you're travelling on the Pacific Highway this week, here's a list of all the planned maintenance roadworks you can expect on the way.
Generally, minor delays will be experienced at these worksites with temporary traffic control implemented involving reduced speed limits, mobile works, shoulder and/or lane closures with only one lane alternately available at some locations and intermittent stoppages.
Traffic management and reduced speed limits will be in place where needed to ensure the safety of workers, motorists and other road users.
Motorists are advised to plan their journey and allow extra travel time. While proceeding through these work sites, motorists are requested to observe all warning signs, adhere to any direction given by traffic controllers and reduce speed accordingly.
- Halfway Creek (Kungala Rd) from Mon 27 Feb to Fri 3 Mar from 6:00am to 6:00pm. Halfway Creek Bridge on Mon 27 Feb NB stop only and Lemon Tree Rd from Mon 27 Feb to Wed 1 Mar both 6:00am to 6:00pm.
- Glenugie Franklins Rd on Tuesday 28 February, McPhillips Creek on Wednesday 1 March and Reilleys Lane from Thursday 2 to Friday 3 March from 6:30am to 3:30pm - asphalt patching.
- Glenugie (north of Franklins Rd) from Monday 27 February to Friday 3 March from 6:00am to 6:00pm.
- Glenugie (at Old Pacific Hwy) from Monday 27 February to Saturday 4 March from 6:00am to 6:00pm.
- CHANGED TRAFFIC CONDITIONS - NORTH CLARENZA: From Monday 6 February 2017 resurfacing roadworks will be undertaken on the Pacific Highway, from Swan Lane to Centenary Drive, North Clarenza. Minor delays will be experienced while driving through this worksite. Road users are requested to observe all warning sign, adhere to any direction given by traffic controllers and reduce speed accordingly especially driving through gravel sections of the Highway.
- Various worksite traffic control arrangements and 24 hour/day temporary speed reductions will be in place for the safety of workers and all road users until Thursday 30 March 2017 (weather permitting).
- North Clarenza (Swan Lane to Centenary Drive) from Monday 27 February to Friday 3 March from 6:30am to 5:00pm and on Saturday 4 March from 6:30am to 11:00am.
- Shark Creek on Monday 27 February from 7:00am to 5:00pm.
- Tyndale (Coldstream Rd to Sheehys Ln) from Mon 27 February to Sat 4 March from 7:00am to 6:00pm.
- Tyndale (Byrons Lane) on Wednesday 1 March from 7:00am to 5:00pm.
- Gulmarrad (from Causleys Ln to Cameron St) from Mon 27 Feb to Fri 3 March from 7:00am to 5:00pm.
- James Ck (Yamba Rd NB on/offload rmp)from Mon 27 Feb to Fri 3 Mar from 7:00am-6:00pm-Stops on rmp only.
- Controlled blasting will be carried out at:
- Tyndale South on Thursday 2 March between 1:00pm and 3:00pm. An exclusion zone will be established around the blast site. Traffic will be stopped to prevent access to this exclusion zone and to ensure the blast can be conducted safely. A delay of up to 10 minutes maybe experienced.
- These works will take place between Harwood area between Maclean and Chatsworth and further north between Pimlico and Ballina. Construction and roadwork activities will be carried out at:
- Harwood (SB on/off load ramp opposite Morpeth St) from Wed 1 to Sat 4 March from 7:00am to 6:00pm.
- Mororo Iluka Rd from Tuesday 28 February to Thursday 2 March from 6:00am to 6:00pm. Jackybulbin Road from Thursday 2 to Friday 3 March from 6:00am to 6:00pm.
- Chatsworth to Woombah (from Carrolls Ln to Iluka Rd) from Monday 27 February to Wednesday 1 March from 7:00am to 6:00pm - SB stops only.
- Tabbimoble from Monday 27 February to Saturday 4 March from 6:00am to 6:00pm.