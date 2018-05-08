Menu
Halfway Creek: Ute and truck accident
PACIFIC HIGHWAY: Truck flipped, ute smashed

Jarrard Potter
by
8th May 2018 9:26 AM
A UTE has lost its front bumper and a truck and tipper flipped after they made contact with one another at the corner of Parker Road and Pacific Highway, Halfway Creek this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 8am this morning, including a Hazmat crew after an oil spill was reported coming from the truck. 

Map of how the event unfolded
It is believed the initial collision occurred at the corner of Parker Road and Pacific Highway, followed by a second crash site a few hundred metres north with the truck's second trailer flipping over.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured with reports that both drivers were able to exit their vehicles following the incident. 

In the meantime, northbound traffic has been reduced to one lane while the remaining emergency services remove the overturned truck.

accident clarence valley crash pacific highway truck ute
Grafton Daily Examiner

