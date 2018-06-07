PACIFIC HIGHWAY: two-car incident

A TWO-VEHICLE prang on the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir Highways has caused some traffic headaches this afternoon.

Two cars were involved in the incident just after 1pm this afternoon, with emergency services attending the collision.

The collision was in a similar place to a single-vehicle collision which injured three on Monday evening, which required the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

Live Traffic NSW is asking motorists to exercise caution in the area as debris is cleaned up.

Initial reports indicate no serious injuries from the collision.