Pacific Hotel plan hits parking hurdle at council

THE proposed staged redevelopment of the Pacific Hitel in Yamba may have hit a hurdle as a report on its development application will be considered by council committee today.

While the officers recommendation states that they are prepared to accept variations over building height, setbacks and landscape plans, the lack of carparking may force a significant change.

The report states that it does not accept a 15-space carparking shortfall for the development and recommends the removal of a deck over the planned function centre to not proceed.

Stage 1 of the development is a function area on the lower level of the current hotel, as well as a deck that extends over the room of the centre of approximately 117.5 sqm, increasing from the current 15 sqm deck.

Stage 2 proposes to demolish nine current units and five car parks, and replacing it with 22 new units and 18 car spaces over three levels.

The report states the development has been assessed as requiring 33 car spaces, and with only 18 provided in the plan, it considers the shortfall of 15 too significant.

It goes onto state that a possible solution would be to remove the proposed deck.

“If Council is supportive of the DA overall then requiring the Stage 1 deck over the function room to be deleted from the proposal provides an option to ensure parking provision is adequate and reasonable,” it states.

The extensive report also details proposed variations to be made to elements outside the current DCP, including issues with the height.

“Council staff are satisfied that the applicant’s request has adequately demonstrated that compliance with the nine metre height maximum is unnecessary or unreasonable in the circumstances,” it states.

The site has been the subject of numerous development application decisions over the past decade, with the first in 2010 which was approved by the Join Regional Planning Panel subject to conditions, with modifications approved in 2011 and 2013.

Councillors will consider the application at today’s Clarence Valley Council Environment, Planning and Committee meeting.