PACIFIC HWY: 15km of dual carriageway set to open

The new southbound rest area at Mororo will be open when 15km of dual carriageway on the Pacific Highway between Mororo and Devils Pulpit opens to traffic in August.

NEW sections of the Pacific Highway upgrade have been opening thick and fast, and another 15km of dual carriageway between Mororo and Devils Pulpit is set to open in the coming weeks.

The opening will continue an exciting streak for the country's largest regional road infrastructure project as it nears the finish line, with 89 per cent of the $15 billion project now complete.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said this latest section to open would give Pacific Highway motorists another reason to celebrate.

"Since the Pacific Highway upgrade program started 20 years ago, more than $15 billion has been invested by the Australian and New South Wales governments to make the journey safer and faster from Hexham to the Queensland border," Mr McCormack said.

"In this time, the number of fatal crashes on the highway annually has more than halved. Of course, any death on our roads is one too many and this is why the Federal Government is investing $100 billion on infrastructure nationwide over the next decade."

Regional Transport and Roads Minister Paul Toole said the Pacific Highway upgrade, now about 89 per cent complete, has been a major driver of jobs right along the North Coast.

"The Woolgoolga to Ballina project alone has created more than 3000 jobs, injecting millions into local economies," Mr Toole said.

"This multi-generational project is already transforming tourism, freight and local journeys into smoother, and more reliable ones, which is critical for our regional communities."

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the new section of road to open in August will offer motorists a smoother, faster and more reliable journey.

"The permanent facilities at the new southbound rest area at Mororo are also now complete, offering shaded seating and toilets for motorists travelling through," Mr Hogan said.

"Just south of this section, the team are also preparing to open a further seven kilometres of new road between Harwood and Mororo to dual carriageway, one lane in each direction, in the coming weeks.

"We appreciate the patience and care shown by motorists and ask all road users continue to remain aware and alert to changed traffic conditions as we continue to open new sections of road."

NSW Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the project would change communities all along the north coast of NSW for the better.

"This week, we opened the Maclean interchange to provide faster and safer access to the highway and between neighbouring towns, and the latest Pacific Highway section to open between Mororo and Devils Pulpit is another huge leap forward for the overall project," Mr Gulaptis said.

"This is great news for local communities, and we can't wait to see what a game-changer it will be for all motorists once the entire upgrade is complete later this year."

Electronic message signs will provide wayfinding information and motorists should be aware of traffic management and reduced speed limits while work continues to build the upgrade.