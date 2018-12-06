Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motorists have been advised to avoid the Pacific Motorway at Tanah Merah.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the Pacific Motorway at Tanah Merah.
News

Lanes closed, multiple people trapped in motorway crash

by Patrick Billings
6th Dec 2018 5:49 PM

A four-car pile-up has closed three northbound lanes on the Pacific Motorway

Five patients are being treated at the scene by paramedics with three people trapped in their vehicles.

The crash occurred at 3.34pm about a kilometre north of the Paradise Road exit ramp.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said all patients were conscious.

Two patients have been transported in a serious but stable condition to the Queensland Childrenâ€™s Hospital.

Police and firefighters are on the scene with motorists asked to avoid the area.

Traffic in the northbound lanes is already backed up as far as Beenleigh, while southbound lanes are also experiencing delays stretching as far north as MacGregor.

editors picks pacific motorway road safety

Top Stories

    'I was broken already, but this broke my heart'

    premium_icon 'I was broken already, but this broke my heart'

    News WHILE holding up a broken neck in the mangled wreck of her car, Sheree Williamson was worried no one would stop and help. She wants to find the angels who did.

    Your new look at Pacific Highway work

    premium_icon Your new look at Pacific Highway work

    News Take a look from the sky at recent work on highway upgrade

    • 6th Dec 2018 5:39 PM
    WOOD'S GOOD: Why the second little piggy is the happiest

    WOOD'S GOOD: Why the second little piggy is the happiest

    Home & Decorating Wooden structures can have a profound impact on our well-being

    Royal Commission call a PR stunt, says Deegan

    premium_icon Royal Commission call a PR stunt, says Deegan

    Politics Labor candidate dismisses Hogan's call for inquiry into supermarkets

    Local Partners