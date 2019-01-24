Pacific Motorway northbound lanes closed

Motorists can expect delays on the Pacific Highway

The Pacific Motorway has been thrown into chaos after a major accident closed all northbound lanes this morning.

Motorists are being told to allow extra time to get to work, with delays of up to 40 minutes in some parts.

Police and paramedics are responding to a "serious" accident at Reedy Creek involving a truck and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian has suffered "critical" injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed.

TRAFFIC: The northbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway are completely closed at Reedy Creek due to a serious traffic incident. Lengthy delays are expected. #QLDtraffic pic.twitter.com/zbFvPEUIw2 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) January 23, 2019

Crews were called to the scene just after 7am, including two ambulance units.

All lanes remained closed at Reedy Creek at 7.40am, with police warning lengthy delays were expected throughout the morning.

Traffic is extremely heavy all the way back to Currumbin.

Traffic maps predict it will take one hour to travel from Elanora to Reedy Creek using the M1.