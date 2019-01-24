Menu
Motorists can expect delays on the Pacific Highway
Pacific Motorway northbound lanes closed

by Talisa Eley, Gold Coast Bulletin
24th Jan 2019 8:37 AM

The Pacific Motorway has been thrown into chaos after a major accident closed all northbound lanes this morning.

Motorists are being told to allow extra time to get to work, with delays of up to 40 minutes in some parts.

Police and paramedics are responding to a "serious" accident at Reedy Creek involving a truck and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian has suffered "critical" injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed.

Crews were called to the scene just after 7am, including two ambulance units.

All lanes remained closed at Reedy Creek at 7.40am, with police warning lengthy delays were expected throughout the morning.

Traffic is extremely heavy all the way back to Currumbin.

Traffic maps predict it will take one hour to travel from Elanora to Reedy Creek using the M1.

crash delays pacific highway traffic

