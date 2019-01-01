Pack up the kids and head to annual family fun day

ROUND THE BEND: Maclean Lions member Ken Crampton was the top marker for the boat race,but they didn't quite make it round in this race at last year's annual Brooms Head Fun Day.

FAMILY FUN DAY: Maclean Lions Club is gearing up for its biggest day of the year on the beach as the community of Brooms Head comes alive for the annual family fun day.

With low tide gracing the shores at Brooms Head for the first time in years, family fun day organiser and Lions club secretary Laurie Fitzpatrick is expecting one of the biggest turn outs for the events.

The day will include competition in beach sprints, long course races and the much-loved boat races which have taken on a mind of their own after first introduced as a novelty event 19 years ago.

"It is crazy how many people come out just to get involved in the boat races,” Fitzpatrick said. "We have to keep repairing the boats each year because people have so much fun and take the competition to a new level each time.

"There is plenty of prizes up for grabs thanks to our boat race sponsor Home Hardware Maclean, so I am sure the competition will be fierce again.”

There is almost $1500 worth of prizes up for grabs across the days events, with most of it donated by locally-owner businesses in the Lower Clarence.

WIRES will also be on hand to operate the markets on the day while the Lower Clarence Magpies rugby league club will also man the barbecues.

"It really is a massive community day, and it is the Lions club chance to give back to the community,” Fitzpatrick said.

Action begins at 9.30am.