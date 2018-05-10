Pack your bags: Jetstar's kids fly for free sale is now on

Already thinking about ways to escape the winter blues?

IF the winter blues are already getting you down Jetstar has come to the rescue with the ultimate pick me up.

The airline are celebrating their birthday and we're the one getting a gift because they've brought back the kids fly and stay for free sale.

You can easily skip a little bit of winter and jet off to the sunny Gold Coast, Cairns or Port Douglas at a very affordable price.

If you're in Melbourne you can score return flights for the family to the Gold Coast, with three nights' accommodation in a superior twin room at the Watermark Hotel and Spa for just $894.

You've got to admit that's a pretty decent price for a cheeky little family getaway.

But don't worry if you live in Queensland, you're not missing out on the bargain holidays.

They've got deals for families in Brisbane or on the Gold Coast too with deals to Cairns for your own tropical fix during the cooler months.

The best part is travel dates fall over winter, spring and summer so if you can't book a holiday just yet, there's plenty of options for later in the year.

Adelaide to Gold Coast + three nights' accommodation from $966 for two adults and two kids.

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Gold Coast + three nights' accommodation from $846 for two adults and two kids.

Sydney to Gold Coast + three nights' accommodation from $734 for two adults and two kids.

Perth to Gold Coast + three nights' accommodation from $1,206 for two adults and two kids.

Brisbane to Cairns + three nights' accommodation from $840 for two adults and two kids.

Gold Coast to Cairns + three nights' accommodation from $856 for two adults and two kids.

For more information check out the Jetstar website but know these deals get snapped up quick so if you're thinking about booking - get on it!

The sale ends on Thursday 24 May, unless sold out prior.

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.