Packed week for Grafton tennis

Tekoa Walsh, winner of the 10 and under age group at the recent Junior Development Series in Grafton.

Tekoa Walsh, winner of the 10 and under age group at the recent Junior Development Series in Grafton.

A BIG week at Grafton City Tennis Club is about to get even bigger, with the annual wheelchair tennis tournament.

Now in its fourth year, the Grafton Wheelchair Tournament looks set to be a blast, with competitors from Queensland and NSW heading into town to compete.

Consisting of mixed singles and doubles championships the event will be held over two days and Grafton City Tennis Club president Ayesha Beckman said it was great to be able to host it once again.

“People love the atmosphere here. It is a fun and down to earth social atmosphere and our tennis courts are ideal for wheelchairs.”

Ms Beckman said while there were no locals competing in the event, she wanted to foster wheelchair tennis in the region by using a wheelchair which had been donated anonymously. Head coach Phil Beckman was a qualified wheelchair tennis coach and they were well placed to offer anyone in the community a chance to get into the sport.

The event caps off a big week for the club which was the recipient of a $17,400 federal grant for two covered grandstands which had only just been completed.

It was a welcome relief for parents and kids alike.

“It was really good to get the grant because it made it so easy, we are all volunteers and it is hard to do the grants if you just getting by running the club,” she said.

“Kids who come off court can go to their parents in the shade, have a drink and a rest and they are not just getting blasted by the sun.

“Especially when there might be 30 minutes rest (between matches).”

GCTC were also coming off the back of a successful Junior Development Series with 56 young contenders from as far north as the Tweed descending on Grafton for a hitout.

Head coach Phil Beckman said there was some good tennis across the courts with a number of locals making it into the semi-finals.

But it was Tekoa Walsh who was the pick of the bunch, outperforming all her competitors in the 10 and under mixed singles category

To make the event more competitive Mr. Beckman said the club changed the format slightly so kids over 12 were graded by skill level rather than age and gender.

“It was the first event for the year and it was quite good,” he said.

Following this weekend’s Grafton Wheelchair Tournament, the next JDS combined zone tournament will be held in Grafton on March 22.