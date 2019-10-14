Menu
How many registered firearms are in the Clarence Valley?
News

PACKING HEAT: How many guns are in the Valley?

Jarrard Potter
by
14th Oct 2019 12:40 PM
NEW data has revealed an increase in the number of registered firearms in the Clarence Valley, with close to 16,000 guns across the region.

According to private firearms ownership data, obtained by the NSW Greens through a Freedom of Information application to the NSW Police, there are 15,991 registered firearms in the NSW electorate of Clarence. There are a total of 3686 registered firearm owners, with an average of 3.91 firearms per owner.

The data reveals the most registered guns are found in the 2460 postcode, with 8309 registered firearms owned by 1804 people out of a population of approximately 28,571. The number of guns since 2017 in the 2460 postcode rose by 480, the biggest rise in the Clarence Valley.

The number of guns rose by 273 in the 2463 postcode while in 2469 there was 283 more registered firearms than in 2017.

Only the postcode of 2466 saw a reduction in registered firearms from 2017 to 2019, with three less guns recorded.

The largest number of guns held by one registered owner (excluding collectors) in the region is 62 in the 2460 postcode.

According to the gun ownership data there are 810,023 registered firearms in NSW. There are more than 100 postcodes that have more than 2000 guns and there are six postcodes that contain more than 10,000 guns.

Clarence Valley firearms by postcode

Postcode

2019 figures

     

2017 figures

     
 

Registered firearm owners

Registered firearms

Largest number of guns owned by one registered owner

Average registered firearms per owner

Registered firearm owners

Registered firearms

Largest number of guns owned by one registered owner

Average registered firearms per owner

2460

1804

8309

62

5

1730

7829

64

4.52

2462

237

1017

57

4

228

983

55

4.31

2463

405

1983

55

5

381

1710

32

4.48

2464

120

566

19

5

110

472

18

4.29

2465

20

116

25

6

19

106

24

5.57

2466

55

290

20

5

56

293

26

5.23

2469

503

2108

33

4

466

1825

32

3.91

