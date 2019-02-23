Paddlers of all persuasions to on board for rescue chopper

ALL SET: Judy Keeley makes sure the dragon boat is ready as her fellow paddlers prepare for the Chopper Paddle, to conclude the Hell on Water fundraiser.

ALL SET: Judy Keeley makes sure the dragon boat is ready as her fellow paddlers prepare for the Chopper Paddle, to conclude the Hell on Water fundraiser. Adam Hourigan

IF THE first three days of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter's river fundraiser are hell on water, you could say the last day will be heaven on earth.

After all, according to Grafton Dragon Boat Club president Judy Keeley, where else would you want to be?

Dragon boaters, paddlers, kayakers and all other watercrafters turned out in force at the Big River Sailing Club for the launch of the Chopper Paddle, which will be held on Sunday, April 28.

Paddlers of all kinds will join the participants in the three-day Hell on Water paddle from Grafton to Harwood, in the final leg from Harwood to Iluka Bay.

"We've done similar events like this," Ms Keeley said. "And they're always great social fun days, but we've never been able to do it on a river as beautiful as this."

The cost for adults is $25 and children $10, with a breakfast barbecue to be held at the sailing club from 8am and a barbecue, music and entertainment waiting a leisurely 15km paddle away opposite Sedgers Reef hotel in Iluka.

Hell on Water and previous Hell on Wheels trek coordinator Tony Keogh said it was a great way to spread the word not only for their annual fundraising trek but about the rescue chopper.

"The more people get involved in these events, the more awareness there is for their work," he said.

"And if people see how much fun they have in one day, imagine how much fun they could have in four days."

The Hell on Water trek begins in Grafton on April 25.

Tickets for the paddle are from www.helirescue.com.au/events. The event is open to all non-motorised paddle vessel including kayaks, SUPs, surf skis and outriggers.