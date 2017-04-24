Paddlers power for a good cause

ALL DONE: Paddlers arrive in Iluka after four days in the Clarence River for the Hell on Water fundraising kayak trip.

WITH this year's Hell on Water paddle tour open to the public for the first time, 21 paddlers successfully navigated the Clarence River from Grafton to Iluka, all in the name of raising funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

While most of the paddlers in this year's charity fundraiser were novices to kayaking, organiser Tony Keogh said the conditions helped make the paddle easy, relatively speaking.

"For a seasoned paddler it's a very pleasant jaunt, but we had some absolute novices in loaned boats from Maclean Outdoors,” he said.

"We had seven boats in the end for people who wanted to come and have a go, and we all go through it no problems at all.

"I spoke to a few of the novices yesterday just to check in, and they said they all slept well on Sunday night, and are a bit weary after four days, but it was all good.

"We had an easy run with the wind and tide, and we had fantastic venues along the way, so it was a great time.”

Mr Keogh said this year's event was fantastic, and was pleased with the support from both the public and the paddlers, with the paddle surpasing their $4000 fundraising target.

"It was a bit hard out in the middle of the water to get donations but we had a few people give us money along the way,” he said.

"We will definitely go ahead with another next year. The number of people who were on the paddle for the first time this year who said they're going to bring their friends or family is great, and word has spread far and wide, from Byron Bay right down to Kempsey and Sydney.”

Mr Keogh said the beauty of the Clarence River was a major drawcard for an event like Hell on Water.

"People are attracted to the paddle, the peace and serenity of the river and the wildlife along the way,” he said.

"Our river is so underutilised, so the more we can get people out on it and encourage people to have some fun the better.”