Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sean Broaders.
Sean Broaders.
News

Paedophile with horror history found after going missing

by Jessica McSweeney
28th Jan 2020 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A paedophile with a history of escaping detainment has been located after going missing in Sydney's east.

Sean Broaders, 59, was last seen in Easy St, Randwick, on Saturday night, has an extensive criminal record dating to 1989, including the sexual assault of eight girls.

Sean Broaders, 59, is missing from Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
Sean Broaders, 59, is missing from Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Police today revealed he had been found Easy Street, Randwick..

He was described as a scourge on ­society by a magistrate who sentenced him to four years, 11 months in prison in 1999.

Broaders would convince victims to allow him to massage them before assaulting them, and was once convicted for loitering around a school.

found person missing person paedophile

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last-minute gig raises thousands for fire-hit villages

        premium_icon Last-minute gig raises thousands for fire-hit villages

        Music ‘It was a pretty good effort for only two weeks’ notice for everyone and it being the last weekend of the holidays’

        Organisation reuniting Nymboida musicians with instruments

        premium_icon Organisation reuniting Nymboida musicians with instruments

        News Bid to give instruments to musicians who survived fires.

        Victorian couple pay $2.6m for Yamba holiday hideaway

        premium_icon Victorian couple pay $2.6m for Yamba holiday hideaway

        Property Record ‘weekender’ purchase tops hectic weekend of auctions

        Time running out to get a share of dam water

        premium_icon Time running out to get a share of dam water

        News Time is running out to register interest for water from Woopi dam.

        • 28th Jan 2020 11:40 AM