Crime

Paedophile Peter John O’Neill sentencing delayed

by Amber Wilson
26th Aug 2020 7:36 AM
THE sentencing of a former Dominic College, St Virgils College and Burnie High School teacher who molested young boys during the 1980s has been delayed.

Peter John O'Neill, 61, was due to be sentenced by Chief Justice Alan Blow in the Supreme Court of Tasmania on Tuesday after pleading guilty to six counts of indecent assault and one count of penetrative sexual abuse relating to six children.

However, the sentencing has now been rescheduled until September 9.

O'Neill - who is wheelchair-bound and suffers severe degeneration of the lumbar spine, spinal stenosis, chronic pain and difficulty breathing due to morbid obesity - is set to avoid serving any custodial time in Tasmania.

Plans to extradite O'Neill, who now lives in Canberra, have fallen flat given the huge costs of medical transport by air and the inability to cart him to Hobart via land and sea amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Defence barrister Greg Barns said it would have cost between $25,000 to $40,000 to charter an aircraft to transport O'Neill into Hobart.

amber.wilson@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Paedophile Peter John O'Neill sentencing delayed

