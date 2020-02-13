Page MP congratulates rogue Nat on deputy speaker promotion

The Nationals Llew O'Brian with Kevin Hogan during Question Time in the House of Representatives in Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Gary Ramage

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has congratulated Queensland MP Llew O’Brien on his success in his surprise appointment to the deputy speaker of the lower house.

Earlier this week Mr O’Brien borrowed a leaf from Mr Hogan’s playbook when the Wide Bay MP sensationally quit the National Party Room in the wake of the leadership spill that has cleaved the party in two.

In 2018 Mr Hogan made headlines when he denounced the succession of Prime Ministerial knifings and announced he would move to the cross benches.

Following Mr O’Brien’s decision to quit the Nationals last week he gained support from his old colleagues in the Queensland Nationals, as well as Labor, to secure the votes for the deputy speaker job, vacated by Mr Hogan following a promotion to assistant minister to the deputy prime minister Michael McCormack.

“I congratulate Llew O’Brien on his elevation to the role of deputy speaker,” Mr Hogan said.

“As the previous deputy speaker I have been working closely with Llew over the past two days to ensure a smooth transition. I am sure he will do a great job.”

It is understood Prime Minister Scott Morrison has granted the right for Mr O’Brien to stay in the LNP, however he will not sit in National or Liberal partyrooms. He will still give the Government supply.