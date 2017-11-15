Page votes yes for marriage equality

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THE Page electorate has followed the nation in the National Marriage Equality Survey, responding with a majority YES vote.

While the national vote recorded 61.6% who respondeed Yes, the Page electorate recorded a 59.7% yes vote.

As a total, of those who responded 55,943 people voted yes, 37,727 voted now.

291 people's responses were not clear, and 25,645 did not respond.

Federal Member for Page indicated to The Daily Examiner that he would be voting with the wishes of the electorate, and will now vote yes to a marriage-equality bill before Christmas.