Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brenda Leanne Macklin leave court after an appearance on fraud charges
Brenda Leanne Macklin leave court after an appearance on fraud charges Troy Kippen
News

Paget business employee faces court for $1.7 million fraud

Troy Kippen
by
7th Feb 2018 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR was waiting to whisk Brenda Leanne Macklin away from Mackay Magistrates Court today after she appeared for allegedly forging invoices over four years while working for All Metal Solutions at Paget.

Ms Macklin is accused of forging invoices between 30 January 2013 and 23 December 2016.

Police say the alleged forgery led to Ms Macklin receiving about $1.7 million.

Brenda Leanne Macklin leaves court with a scrum of media in tow.
Brenda Leanne Macklin leaves court with a scrum of media in tow. Troy Kippen

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said Ms Macklin was facing court for dishonestly obtaining money from her employer to herself.

The court heard that while employed for All Metal Solutions she forged invoices.

The matter has been adjourned until March 7 for mention.

all metal solutions brenda leanne macklin fraud mackay court mackay crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    CAUTION: Oil spill on major road

    CAUTION: Oil spill on major road

    News Motorists advised to slow down with diesel spill on major Clarence Valley road

    • 26th Apr 2018 4:08 PM
    Council respond to plight of Grafton Show

    premium_icon Council respond to plight of Grafton Show

    News Were the competing events to blame? Council weighs in

    Sisters put their best foot, and outfit forward

    premium_icon Sisters put their best foot, and outfit forward

    Business Yamba clothing stores keep it in the family

    REAL ESTATE: Why does Yamba have so many rentals?

    REAL ESTATE: Why does Yamba have so many rentals?

    Property Yamba tops valley for rental availability

    Local Partners