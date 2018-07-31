Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMAIL: Councillor David Pahlke.
EMAIL: Councillor David Pahlke. Cordell Richardson
Council News

Pahlke caught with questions over his 'private email' use

Hayden Johnson
by
31st Jul 2018 12:07 AM | Updated: 6:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAVID Pahlke has moved to clarify his use of what was believed to be a private email address.

The Division 10 councillor has told residents to contact him via the email account; davidp@gil.com.au.

Some people took umbrage with it, declaring the use of the account should be prohibited.

Cr Pahlke said it was a council-owned account he had access to "for many years".

"It's a council email, I don't own it," Cr Pahlke told the QT.

"It has a diversion to the council address and all emails are recorded by council."

The @gil.com.au domain was registered by Ipswich City Council and used by councillors more than 20 years ago.

Despite the rollout of the DPahlke@Ipswich.qld.gov.au account, Cr Pahlke said he still asked residents to email both addresses.

"I got a number of complaints by people who said they sent me emails and I never got them," he said.

"People were spelling my name wrong.

"Every single councillor had this @gil.com.au address. I just kept it."

The council pays $55 annually for the account.

The email habits of councillors has been under the spotlight this week, with Paul Tully's use of the Ipswich@gmail.com and PaulGTully@gmail.com questioned.

While the CCC would not comment on specific cases, a spokesman said; "the CCC believes it is undesirable for any person in the public service to use private emails to conduct official business".

Cr Pahlke described his use of DavidP@gil.com.au as "completely innocent".

"It's controlled and all the emails are recorded by council," he said.

The Right to Information Process would apply to that email address to."

A spokesman for the council said it had "low-level oversight". "We can request password changes, " he said.

"We do not have direct access to content."

Cr Pahlke said the CCC "never discussed" the account.

Related Items

david pahlke ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Hospital is health district's top priority for $263mil spend

    premium_icon Hospital is health district's top priority for $263mil spend

    Politics With the new jail just two years away, Grafton Base Hospital is the local health district's top priority for a $263.8 million spend.

    $10,000 plus raised for Cystic Fibrosis

    $10,000 plus raised for Cystic Fibrosis

    News Dolphins, whales came out to say thank you for the charity day

    Why grocery prices are set to soar

    Why grocery prices are set to soar

    News YOUR supermarket trips could soon become a whole lot more expensive.

    "IF HE GOES, I GO&#8221;: Don's fans show support

    "IF HE GOES, I GO”: Don's fans show support

    Rugby League Titans fans start petition to keep Don on Gold Coast

    • 31st Jul 2018 7:45 AM

    Local Partners