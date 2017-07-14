Pain no barrier for Redman in Bravehearts 777 Challenge

SOLID EFFORT: Chris Redman (right) approaches the finish line of the Gold Coast marathon, the final run on the gruelling Bravehearts 777 Challenge.

AS IF running seven marathons in seven different states in seven days wasn't hard enough, imagine completing the final two with an injured knee.

However, when it comes to the Bravehearts 777 Challenge, which raises money to help prevent child sexual abuse and support victims, physical pain and injury isn't the biggest barrier to overcome.

Former Grafton local Chris Redman recently completed the gruelling challenge when he crossed the finish line of the Gold Coast Marathon and said he was still struggling to find the words to describe what the challenge meant to him.

"It was probably one of the greatest experiences of my life, after my daughter being born," he said.

"The experience in itself took a lot away from the running, because the running was really a vehicle for the message we were trying to put out there.

"It was a big thing to run 294km in a week, but we heard stories of people who saw our personal struggle through the kilometres we ran and that inspired them to go seek help themselves.

"A lot of the team of 26 people who were running were also survivors of child sexual assault as well, which made it even more incredible. To be a part of such a powerful thing was very special.

"After each day of running, I had to look at myself and reflect that while my pain will be over, the struggle of others will be far from over after the marathon ends."

HARD RUN: Chris Redman in the finishing chute in Adelaide. Contributed

Chris admits the challenge threw a few curveballs at him, especially when he was hobbled with ITB friction syndrome in the fifth marathon in Hobart.

"I was treated by the physio and did a lot of stretches and took some painkillers, so I was able to go reasonably well at the next one," he said.

"It was pure elation to make it across the finish line at the Gold Coast. One of the guys who was a podium finisher at every race hobbled up to me at about the 25km mark where I was leaning on a guard rail because my knee was playing up. We walked and ran together for another 17km to get to the finish line.

"The Braveheart's team tent was 300m from the finish line, and we said we weren't going to walk past, we were going to run so we did, past the finish line, and it was amazing."

Chris raised over $12,000 for Bravehearts, and thanked his supporters.