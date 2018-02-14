Pain was 'too much to bear' so she stole drugs from chemist

THE pain one woman suffered from a serious car accident was so severe she felt she had no other choice but to break into a chemist to steal pain medication.

Alicia Lee Cachia, 40, faced Grafton Local Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to one charge of break and enter and two charges of attempted break and enter.

According to police facts Cachia was involved in a serious car crash where her car rolled at high speed and she received severe injuries to her back and right arm.

Since the collision Cachia has received ongoing treatment including daily pain medication.

Her ongoing struggles meant she sometimes ran out of medication before access to further scripts.

On October 29 about 2am, Cachia drove to Grafton Super Clinic with a sledgehammer and claw hammer in the car and broke the lower half of the glass door, stealing medication including codeine, Antenex and Epam before leaving due to the alarm.

On November 7 Cachia tried unsuccessfully to break into Chemist Warehouse then tried the Super Clinic again, but was thwarted by security added after her break-in.

Magistrate Karen Stafford gave her a 12-month suspended sentence for break and enter and ordered to pay $5000 compensation, and a nine month suspended sentence for each attempted break and enter and $500 compensation.