IN COURT: Prison sentence for DV offences.
PAINKILLER SHOCK: Strangler jailed for attack on partner

Ashley Clark
3rd May 2018 5:00 AM
A MAN who said he couldn't "quite remember" hitting and strangling his partner due to excessive drinking and a strong dose of painkillers has been sentenced to two years jail in court.

Cameron John Lane appeared in Bundaberg District Court yesterday on three counts of unlawful assault and one count of strangulation in a string of domestic violence offences that spanned the course of just a few days.

The court heard Lane committed the offences between November 21 to 30.

His offences included slapping his then-partner across the face, pushing her in the chest and grabbing her around the neck, "only stopping as she started losing consciousness".

Lang was 48 at the time.

The court heard the father of three lived in a caravan at his parent's property.

His defence counsel said Lane could see he had a problem with alcohol and "couldn't remember what was happening" during the course of some of his offences due to having taken on a strong dose of painkillers while drinking.

Having served 149 days in pre-sentence custody, Lane will be eligible for parole on August 4.

