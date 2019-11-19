Menu
Kodey Shaun Dwyer faced Brisbane Supreme Court over a scuffle outside a Mooloolaba nightclub.
News

Judge's warning for tradie caught up in nightclub scuffle

Danielle Buckley
19th Nov 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:08 PM
A GYMPIE man who got into a scuffle outside a nightclub has been hauled back before a Supreme Court judge.

Kodey Shaun Dwyer, 22, was serving a suspended sentence for supplying MDMA when he was evicted from a Mooloolaba nightclub and got into a fight with bouncers on July 14 this year.

The court heard the apprentice painter pushed a security guard in the back then "swore and berated" police and security.

In the fracas, Dwyer broke his wrist and spent the night in the watch-house with the injury, the court heard.

Dwyer was fined $600 for the public nuisance charge at Maroochydore Magistrate Court in August, but was hauled before the Supreme Court over the breach.

He was serving a three-year suspended sentence after police found 52 tablets of MDMA and text messages revealing he had been supplying drugs in January 2015.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson said she was convinced it was a "trivial" breach and sentenced him to a rising of the court - a sentence for which the offender is detained in a courtroom until the judge adjourns the court.

Justice Wilson told him to "stay out of trouble".

"Today you can walk out the door, but if you commit another offence … you will be brought back and you will be brought back before me," she said.

"I'm sure you don't want to come back here, I'm sure this is not your favourite place in the world. So don't come back again." - NewsRegional

