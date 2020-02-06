Pair accused of high speed police pursuit face court

IN COURT: Tweed Heads pair Patricia Michele Stacey and Hoby Stephen John Fields (inset) and the car they were allegedly driving at the time it hit police road spikes following a pursuit at Grafton.

TWO people alleged to have been involved in a high-speed police pursuit trying to avoid a random breath test, and who allegedly fled on food after the vehicle they were in had their tyres spiked and crashed in South Grafton, have appeared in court.

Patricia Michele Stacey, 35, from Banora Point, and Hoby Stephen John Fields, 27, from Uki, faced a registrar's bail hearing and made applications for release.

Police allege on the afternoon of February 5, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were conducting roadside breath tests in Maclean when Ms Stacey, the driver of a blue Nissan Micra, did a U-turn, raising the suspicion of officers and prompting them to try to stop the vehicle.

The car then allegedly sped off onto the Pacific Highway, driving so fast and erratically the police stopped following.

As the car travelled south along the Pacific Highway, Highway and Traffic Patrol officers set up road spikes at Swan Creek where both tyres on the driver's side were blown.

Ms Stacey allegedly continued along the highway at speed on two rims, before leaving the highway at South Grafton.

The car then clipped the trailer of another car at the Skinner St roundabout where it came to a halt and both occupants allegedly fled on foot before they were apprehended.

Ms Stacey was charged with a number of driving offences, including police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous and drive while licence suspended.

Mr Fields was arrested over an outstanding warrant issued when he failed to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday for charges including assault officer in execution of duty, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, resist officer in execution of duty and larceny.

In Grafton Local Court this morning both Ms Stacey and Mr Fields made applications for bail.

In opposing bail, the prosecution highlighted the serious nature of the offences both of the accused were facing, and said both Ms Stacey and Mr Fields were on bail at the time of the alleged offences for unrelated matters.

The prosecution also highlighted serious concerns for further failure to appear to future court dates, and the high risk of Ms Stacey and Mr Fields committing further serious offences meant no bail conditions could ensure the safety of the community.

Solicitor Michelle Hermann represented both accused, and said both her clients were willing to abide by their previous bail conditions and agree to not occupy the driver's seat of a motor vehicle, report to police and reside at separate specified addresses.

However the Grafton Local Court registrar found the proposed conditions for both Ms Stacey and Mr Fields were not enough to mitigate the risk of further offences and the potential for harm to the community and bail was refused.

Ms Stacey will next appear in Grafton Local Court on Monday, February 10, while Mr Fields' matters were adjourned to Tweed Heads Local Court on the same day.