Pair do their best as they achieve rare cub scout honour

BE PREPARED: Hayden Luxton and Caitlyn Shang, members of the Grafton Cub Scouts - awarded Grey Wolf - highest honour cub can achieve. Adam Hourigan

IT ISN'T hard to see Grafton cub scout Hayden Luxton's enthusiasm for his crafts. They're sewn onto his arm.

Hayden, along with fellow cub Caitlyn have been awarded the highest cub scout honour, the Grey Wolf badge.

These awards aren't just for anyone though, the two are only the sixth and seventh to be awarded the badge since reconvening 2013.

With skills in such areas as arts, nature, sports and many other categories, these are just the start.

The pair had to organise a hike in an area unfamiliar to them over a few hours, a leadership course, and create a new resource for their cub pack.

The pair produced flash cards to teach the Jungle Book, and a first aid course that will become part of the history of the cub pack, something they said was "pretty cool”.

Akela of the Grafton Cub Scouts Sue Day said they were very proud of the two, and it was a special occasion when their own pack made the final determination on whether they had earned the top honour.

And while Hayden has progressed onto scouts, Caitlyn is staying in Cubs for a little while longer, keen to attend an upcoming "Cubaree” camp where there'll be even more activities on offer.

You can imagine, she'll be one of the first in line.