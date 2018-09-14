Pair in court after leading police on high-speed chase

A woman driving under the influence of illicit drugs and her male passenger have been charged after leading police on a pursuit through Coffs Harbour.

Police arrested the 22-year-old woman and a 37-year-old male passenger after the car was driven into the Coffs Harbour Golf Course this morning.

Just before 11am, police attempted to pull over a small blue hatchback that was missing a number plate driving along Hogbin Dr.

The woman ignored directions to stop and instead accelerated, and a pursuit was intitiated.

The car allegedly reached speeds of up to 130km/h in a signposted 80km/h zone.

The pair were arrested when they tried to run away after driving the vehicle onto the golf course.

They were taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where the woman was subjected to a breath test and drug test, which allegedly returned a positive result for methamphetamine and cannabis.

Cannabis was also found during a search of the woman's handbag.

A check revealed the woman's driver's licence and her vehicle's registration had expired.

The woman has now been charged with police pursuit - not stop (Skye's Law), unlicensed driver, drive unregistered vehicle, drive uninsured vehicle, possess prohibited drug, display unauthorised number plate, and resist arrest.

The man has been charged with breach of bail, and larceny.

Both have been refused bail and will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Thursday morning.

Further charges may be laid depending on the outcome of the drug test.