Pair plead not guilty to driving and damage charges

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville

TWO men facing charges of dangerous driving and damaging property after a speeding car rampaged through the streets of Yamba knocking over wheelie bins, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police charged Zak Honeybrook and Braydon Ryan Connor with the offences, which are alleged to have occurred on the night of September 17 last year.

The charges said the car sped through Yamba Rd, Orion Dr, Osprey Dr, Treeland Dr, Gumnut Rd, Barellan Ave, Witonga Dr and The Halyard.

In Maclean Local Court on Monday the magistrate set a date of July 25 for the hearing of their case.