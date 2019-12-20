Pair take the long drive to beat cancer

Wayne Rice with son Jarrett, who completed 72 holes of golf to raise money for the Cancer Council.

FOR MANY golf fanatics, the idea of 72 holes of golf in a day might just sound like paradise.

For local golfer Wayne Rice, he jumped at the chance.

And while he and his son Jarrett might be a bit stiff and sore after a full day on the course, Mr Rice said it was nothing compared to what people fighting cancer go through.

The pair took part in the NSW Cancer Council Longest Day golf marathon, where people were sponsored to play the 72 hole challenge to raise money for research.

“I love the game of golf and the challenge it provides,” Mr Rice, who lost his father at age 56 said.

“But it doesn’t meet the challenge that friends, family, colleagues and golfing buddies face, and all the challenges they fight.

The pair teed off at 5.30am, Mr Rice playing off 12 giving some start to Jarrett, who is a big hitter, playing off about 32.

With early conditions perfect, they set off on a journey that would end up taking 14 hours, with only a half-hour break for a shower and a toasted sandwich in the middle.

They decided to have a couple of “in-bets” for each nine to keep the competition interesting, and while the play varied throughout the day, Mr Rice said that by the last nine holes, he was seeing his home course from a lot of spots he’d never seen it.

“There was a few three putts, a few different shots,” he said.

As for the overall tally, Mr Rice showed experience over brawn winning the bet five nines to three, playing to his handicap through the middle two rounds.

The final gross score will remain a closely guarded secret he said.

The pair have already raised nearly $3000, and people can continue to donate to them, or the Yamba Golf Club team through www.longestday.com.au.

“We’re a bit stiff and sore, but we’re very pleased with our efforts,” Mr Rice said.

“It’s a good cause and it’s close to mine and a lot of people’s hearts. It doesn’t matter who, everyone has had someone they know affected by cancer.”

The pair wished to thank the Yamba Golf Club for their support and allowing the use of the course for the day.

They also paid tribute to the many family, friends, colleagues and golfing members for their generous donations and support, and hoped to see many more golfers involved.