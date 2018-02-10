Pair's healthy start to smoothie business

NEW OPPORTUNITY: Naomi Davis and Michele Giffin have enjoyed a good first week with their new business Blueberries Smoothies and Health Bar in Maclean.

A FEW months ago, Naomi Davis jokingly asked friend Michele Giffin if she was interested in going into business with her.

The light-hearted moment evolved into something a little more serious, with the pair now the proud owners of Blueberries Smoothie and Health Bar.

Located in Maclean's CBD, the shop has been open for two weeks and Naomi said the reaction had exceeded their expectations.

"It's been an overwhelming first two weeks. The town has embraced us and it's been really good," she said.

"We've tried to keep our prices as low as we can. I have a big family and know what it's like to buy lunches every day and make them healthy, so that's why we're kind of going around to specialists to try and keep our prices down.

"We're also keen to use as much local produce as we can, and use local suppliers."

Michele said feedback had been positive.

"People love the healthy option side of it because in Maclean it's a bit hard to get anything like that," she said.

"I think the things people are finding is that the salads are more creative, they're different than a plain old garden salad."

Naomi said the goal was to provide people with an easy way to eat healthy.

"What we've created is a healthy take-away.

"We're still learning, some smoothies don't work and some do, so we're trying new things."