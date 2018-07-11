Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ahmed Shehzad is yet to advise the Pakistan Cricket Board if he wants his B sample tested. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP
Ahmed Shehzad is yet to advise the Pakistan Cricket Board if he wants his B sample tested. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP
Cricket

Pakistan batsman suspended after positive doping test

11th Jul 2018 5:36 PM

PAKISTAN batsman Ahmed Shehzad has been provisionally suspended and charged with violating anti-doping regulations after testing positive for a prohibited substance

The 26-year-old's in-competition urine sample, which was collected during the domestic Pakistan Cup tournament in May, tested positive and an independent review board confirmed the result in June.

"He has been given until July 18, 2018 to advise whether he wishes to have his B Sample tested and until July 27 to respond to the charges levelled in the Notice of Charge," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"The PCB has also provisionally suspended Ahmed Shehzad pending the outcome of the charges."

Shehzad most recently played for Pakistan in the two-match Twenty20 series in Scotland in June.

He was dropped from Pakistan's T20 team, which won the tri-series involving Australia and Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe.

Shehzad has played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 57 T20s and has centuries in all three formats.

- AP

Related Items

ahmed shehzad pakistan cricket board pakistan cup
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Ramornie Day disaster: horse, three jockeys injured

    premium_icon Ramornie Day disaster: horse, three jockeys injured

    Breaking EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: One jockey has sustained a concussion following the fall at GDSC Ramornie Handicap Day

    VIDEO: GDSC Ramornie Day Out

    VIDEO: GDSC Ramornie Day Out

    Video Our roving reporter Jarrard Potter was in amongst the crowd at the GDSC Ramornie...

    • 11th Jul 2018 5:23 PM
    HIGHLIGHTS: GSDC Ramornie Handicap Day

    premium_icon HIGHLIGHTS: GSDC Ramornie Handicap Day

    Horses We bring you the highlights from the 2018 GDSC Ramornie Handicap Day

    Fight over $16m helicopter fund comes to an end

    Fight over $16m helicopter fund comes to an end

    News An out-of-court settlement has been reached

    Local Partners