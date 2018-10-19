Uzzy scare as star Aussie opener hurts knee

USMAN Khawaja was sent for scans last night as Australia hold their breath for a positive diagnosis on their batting linchpin.

Australian medical staff will examine the results and see how Khawaja pulls up on the morning of day four before making a final decision on whether he will bat in the daunting rescue mission after damaging his left knee in the warm-up.

The Australian camp remain confident Khawaja's injury is not serious but there was immediate concern given it's the same leg that the 31-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament on back in 2014 during a similarly innocuous fielding drill for the Sydney Thunder.

Australian teammate Peter Siddle said he didn't see the mishap before play on day three but understood it was suffered doing something as simple as delivering a throw.

At the very least, Khawaja was ruled out of fielding again and therefore the injury disrupted the batting order given he likely won't be allowed to bat until No.7 due to the amount of time he's spent off the field.

But at this point Australia are just hoping their gun batsman will be fit to lead the charge during the home summer, particularly with Steve Smith and David Warner sidelined with suspension.

"It's disappointing for him but he's getting a scan later tonight and they'll send it to the people who need to have a look at it in the next day or so and we'll find out more," said Siddle.

"At this stage that's all we know. Just fingers crossed for him, hopefully it comes back positive for him and he can get back out there.

"It was just something in warm-up. We were throwing the ball. So that's about all I know.

"I don't know what specifically happened, but something so small it's kept him out."

Siddle said Khawaja had been walking around the changeroom and receiving ice and treatment to his knee and his welfare would be the main priority.

"Initially (he was) very flat, as anyone would know, knowing that he can't get out there with the boys and help out," said Siddle.

"But I think throughout the day he was up and about, moving around, helping us when we came in and trying to help us in the rooms.

"He's a positive guy, so fingers crossed for him and we get some good news tonight or tomorrow.

Usman Khawaja was one of the heroes of the first Test draw.

"Tonight once he's got the scan and we know more that'll determine from the doctor's point of view what he can and can't do.

"That's the big thing at the end of the day and just looking after his welfare."

Siddle indicated there was at least some lingering doubt over Mitchell Starc's left hamstring before play started on day two, but in a positive for Australia, the prized fast bowler managed to get through some bowling in the second innings.

Australia will have to continue to monitor Starc over the coming days and decide whether it's worth playing him in the Twenty20 series starting next week.

"He's not 100 per cent but the good thing was he stayed out in the field," said Siddle.

"He's bowled throughout this match when needed, so he's a work in progress with how he's travelling. He still ran around in the field.

"Similarly, we'll just be assessing him in coming days, see how he pulls up tomorrow from spending all that time out there.

"Obviously you know he's struggling a little bit but to see him still fight and bowl when needed, I think it shows good character that he wants to put in for the team and be out there for the boys."

