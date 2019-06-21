Palace plays down rift rumours

As Meghan and Harry officially split from William and Kate's charity, Kensington Palace has moved to play down rumours of increasing tension between the 'fab four".

royal households were officially divided, as Prince Harry and Meghan split with a charity connected to Prince William and Kate.

Kensington Palace confirmed the change but again denied speculation of any tension between the couples.

There have been claims Harry believed that Meghan was not warmly welcomed by the family when they first started dating.

And The Sunday Times last week said that William had asked Harry if he was sure about Meghan before he became engaged.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and William, the Duke of Cambridge, started The Royal Foundation in their twenties.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity.

"Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

Kensington Palace said that Harry and Meghan, who have a keen interest in helping Africa, would set up their own charity.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation," the statement said.

"These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households."