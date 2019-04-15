Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer. Picture: Fitzy & Wippa Facebook
Clive Palmer. Picture: Fitzy & Wippa Facebook
News

Palmer agrees to pay workers

15th Apr 2019 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Clive Palmer has agreed to pay Queensland Nickel workers unpaid entitlements about three years after QNI collapsed.

In Townsville today, Mr Palmer confirmed he would pay the entitlements "despite neither he nor his companies being responsible for dismissals".

"It was the administrators of Queensland Nickel who, despite the direction of joint venture partners, refused to transfer employees and assets to a new operator, which would have allowed workers to keep their jobs," he said.

 

Clive Palmer's letter confirmeing he will pay Queensland Nickel staff their entitlements.
Clive Palmer's letter confirmeing he will pay Queensland Nickel staff their entitlements.

 

 

Mr Palmer said considering the floods and cyclones that had impacted North Queensland he had decided to pay any outstanding workers' entitlements.

"QNI Resources will be publishing notices in the Townsville media explaining how workers can forward claims so they can be contacted," he said.

Mr Palmer's political party - the United Australia Party - is contesting a number of seats in the upcoming federal election.

It has not revealed who will be running for the seat of Herbert yet.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks federal election 2019 qni queensland nickel

Top Stories

    German company progresses plans for new copper mine

    premium_icon German company progresses plans for new copper mine

    News THE company confirmed it has been granted an exploration licence and is now assessing core samples.

    • 15th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    Council's fight to 'win back' city status

    premium_icon Council's fight to 'win back' city status

    Council News Novak's push for Grafton to get strategic growth and funding

    Fire lighter learns the hard way why a permit is important

    premium_icon Fire lighter learns the hard way why a permit is important

    Crime Landowner may be fined from RFS for lighting a fire without a permit

    Injured cyclist in critical condition

    premium_icon Injured cyclist in critical condition

    Community Police reveal further details about weekend collision

    • 15th Apr 2019 10:00 AM