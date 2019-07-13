Palmers Island battle goes online

SPEAKING OUT: A screenshot from a YouTube video produced by Yamba Welding and Engineering featuring an interview with Palmers Island identity Macki Dwyer.

THE latest salvo has been fired in the ongoing battle over Yamba Welding and Engineering's planned rezoning of land on Palmers Island, with the company releasing a six-minute video on YouTube as a response to residents opposed to the development.

In an attempt to quell concerns raised by some Palmers Island residents against the expansion of YWE, the video, published by YWE owner Bill Collingburn, features interviews with two Palmers Island locals, as well as a YWE employee from the island.

In the video, Palmers Island identity Macki Dwyer plays down environmental concerns raised by opponents by pointing to the island's sugar history.

"There's been sugar grown here for a hundred years and it's always been fairly chemically intense both with the herbicides and pesticides unfortunately.

"Pristine is just a buzz word that means nothing," he said.

The video ends with bullet points aimed at addressing concerns raised by residents during the application process to have the land rezoned for the development.

"Anybody that believes that the Clarence Valley can survive wholly and solely on tourism is totally misinformed. This development will have no impact on either of the caravan parks which currently exist on Palmers Island," the video says.