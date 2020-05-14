Palmers Island decision welcomed by residents

Palmers Island residents Kay Cottee, her partner Peter Sutton and a neighbour of the proposed development, Bronnie Lees on Palmers Island last year after objecting to an 8 metre high sound barrier which would have been constructed to mitigate noise from marine industry had the rezone been accepted.

PALMERS Island residents have welcomed a decision to keep prevent marine industry on the island but said they support expansion elsewhere.

Since Clarence Valley Council first supported a plan by Yamba Welding and Engineering to rezone a part of Palmers Island to Working Waterfront, there has been opposition.

Since it was again refused by Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, Peter Sutton – whose house would have been within 500 metres of the proposed industrial site – is happy with the decision.

“The bottom line is this is the third time it has been rejected and has been rejected outright,” he said. “As far as we are concerned the right decision has been made.”

The proposal has seen its fair share of reviews and was originally knocked back by the State Government in 2014, before a new proposal was again refused in a 2017 Gateway determination.

That Gateway determination was reviewed, with new information provided and the Joint Regional Planning Panel recommended it proceed.

After being put out for public consultation it was referred back to the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment by Clarence Valley Council.

Mr Sutton said he understood those who wanted to see the industry grow, but emphasised the issue was about rezoning land, not preventing expansion.

He said many of those opposed to the development welcomed Yamba Welding and Engineering’s plans to grow, but at a site which had already been earmarked for marine industry – Harwood.

“It’s like the only place in the world (to expand) is Palmers Island and that’s simply not true,” he said.

“YWE could move their whole operation to Harwood, it is an approved maritime precinct.”

“I was out at Harwood the other day and that access road is a new road for the specific purpose of developing the Harwood Marine Precinct. A brand new $5 million road.”

However, managing director of YWE, Bill Collingburn has been consistent in opposing a move to Harwood and said while he wanted to stay in the Clarence Valley he would consider moving to Queensland.

Mr Collingburn likened moving to Harwood like forcing Coles and Woolworths to share a loading dock.

“I need to have a basin to lift my boats out (of the water) Harwood Marine own that facility so they could control what I do,” he said.

“I don’t want another organisation controlling my destiny.”

Mr Collingburn said the same issues concerning noise and pollution would arise if he moved to Harwood – which had not been subject to same level of study he had already conducted at Palmers Island.

“Harwood has been rezoned but the majority of the studies have not been done,” he said.

“Harwood was given the luxury of preparing and presenting their consultants reports at a DA stage. It appears there has been two standards applied here.

“A DA has to be submitted, consultants reports prepared and accepted, presented to Council and, maybe, the State Government. Public exhibition has to be undergone and residents objections heard.

“There are no guarantees that the process will pass through these exacting requirements and it could be years down the track before anything can happen.”

He highlighted the 2018 JRPP recommendation to proceed with the development which stated YWE had “demonstrated the need for additional zoned land”.

“The zoned land at Harwood is not practically available for the proposed use due to land ownership, access limitations, and operational requirements of the planning proposal,” the JRPP report stated.

“The panel believes that the planning proposal is not inconsistent with the North Coast Regional Plan 2036, which encourages clusters of related activity but does not define the term “cluster” specifically.”

However, the JRPP decision to recommend the proposal was itself examined in the independent assessment commissioned by DPIE which found issues with the way information was provided to the JRPP.

The timing of YWE appeal of the Gateway determination meant the elected council could not meet and council staff were required to provide recommendations based on old information and a past council resolution.

“In our view, the inability for Council officers to report the matter to elected Council, along with Council officers’ lack of opportunity to respond to the new information presented in the applicant’s justifying statement, means that the Panel was not afforded the full planning assessment that Council officers would ordinarily provide,” the assessment by City Plan stated .

“This recognises Council officers would have been capable of providing a more-informed response to the following issues, which heavily informed the Panel’s advice and are considered substantial to demonstrating the strategic merits of the planning proposal.”

Those issues included the suitability of the Harwood site, considerations for marine precincts and clusters and the availability of other suitable sites.