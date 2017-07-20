Palmers Island plan sent back to Gateway

The site of a proposed marine industrial plan on School Rd at Palmers Island.

Third attempt to get start on Palmers Island marine plan

IT TOOK two casting votes to move a controversial plan to build a marine industrial precinct at Palmers Island closer to a decision.

Clarence Valley Council deputy mayor Jason Kingsley used his casting vote twice to ensure Yamba Welding & Engineering's proposal to rezone two rural lots was sent back to the State Government's planning Gateway with the council's tick of approval.

Cr Kingsley was in the chair as Mayor Jim Simmons declared an interest and left the meeting.

Cr Kingsley's first use of his deciding vote was to defeat a move from Cr Richie Williamson to have the decision delayed a month to give people more time to have a say.

Cr Williamson said the latest proposal in the three-year saga had come to the council as a late item of business and so had denied the public the chance to make deputations.

"Sections of the community might feel shortchanged that the normal processes were not taking place," he said.

"It would be good policy to be seen to be open and transparent.

"There's strongly conflicting views in this proposal that need to be aired and it would be better to have this deferred and resubmitted to the normal council practice."

But Cr Andrew Baker was not of the same mind.

"This appears to jump the gun on the business of the Gateway," he said.

"We're not going out on exhibition on any of the changes that have come from this submission."

Cr Peter Ellem supported the idea of giving the public an opportunity to comment.

He said the changes in the plan, including a 40% reduction in the size of the site and an eight-metre acoustic wall, had still not addressed all concerns of village residents.

"We should not be frightened of people having a say," he said. "They're looking at a wholesale change of land use."

After the defeat of Cr Williamson's amendment a foreshadowed motion from Cr Arthur Lysaught to follow the report recommendation needed Cr Kingsley's casting vote to get up.