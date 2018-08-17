Pampered life of tiny F1 heiress

Heiress Tamara Ecclestone has been accused of spoiling her four-year-old daughter Sophia (pictured) rotten. Picture: Instagram

THE lavish lifestyle of Tamara Ecclestone is well-documented but now the 34-year-old heiress has been accused of passing her expensive tastes onto her four-year-old daughter.

Ms Ecclestone, whose father is flamboyant billionaire and former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, lives in a $120 million London mansion with her businessman husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia.

The little girl, nicknamed Fifi, first made headlines after her parents threw a ridiculously extravagant party for her first birthday featuring a giant balloon castle, a baby animal petting zoo and a zebra - at a cost of more than $100,000.

Sophia ‘Fifi’ Rutland with her giant balloon castle at her first birthday party, which also featured a baby animal petting zoo and a zebra. Picture: Instagram

This year was no exception, with the devoted mother posting a snap of Fifi sitting atop a mountain of presents when she turned four in March.

To be fair, every day must feel like a birthday to Fifi, who is regularly pictured with her socialite-turned-reality star mother at five star resorts, amusement parks and designer stores.

Fifi sits atop a mountain of presents on her fourth birthday in March. Picture: Instagram

There is even a playhouse-sized replica of the family's mansion in their backyard that was built for Fifi and her friends for a reported price tag of $20,000.

Dinner time @casatumykonos A post shared by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on Jul 17, 2018 at 1:49pm PDT

Ms Ecclestone is used to copping criticism in the British tabloids and from her social media followers for "spoiling" her daughter but claims the child remains down to earth despite her privileged upbringing.

"She loves going on private jets but she also takes the tube and the bus," she told Closer magazine. "She's even been on the subway in New York."

Next stop the big 🍎 A post shared by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on May 25, 2018 at 8:14am PDT

Now Ms Ecclestone has been blasted by fans for buying her daughter another puppy - just months after admitting she had lost count of how many pooches she owned.

The socialite unveiled the latest addition to their pack of four-legged friends on Instagram.

In the picture, Fifi beams into the camera as she cradles her new maltese terrier, christened Fluffy.

Morning cuddles A post shared by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on Aug 15, 2018 at 10:54am PDT

Her mother quickly came under fire for the purchase, with several followers pointing out how they rarely saw pictures of Fifi's other dog Teddy.

Back at Fifis favourite @atlantisthepalm A post shared by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on May 7, 2018 at 5:42am PDT

Summer nights A post shared by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on Aug 5, 2018 at 12:36pm PDT

They also questioned the whereabouts of dachshund puppy Alan, who arrived inside a life-size advent calendar last Christmas.

"Does that mean Teddy has been downgraded to the basement cages with the rest of the designer hounds you stash like Hermes bags?" asked one fan.

Dachshund puppy Alan arrived in this giant advent calendar last Christmas. Picture: Instagram.

Tamara Ecclestone admits losing count of how many puppies she has bought her daughter Sophia, four. Picture: Instagram

Another tutted: "What about all the other dogs you constantly have someone else look after?!!!! "Disgraceful, it's not a toy!"

But Ms Ecclestone was unfazed, batting off their barbs with a killer retort.

"I am sure all my dogs are happier than you are," she wrote.

That’s my girl 💙 A post shared by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on Aug 13, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

Ms Ecclestone and her sister Petra are millionaires in their own right having launched their own fashion and product lines.

Last year, fans got an insight into the sisters' enviable lifestyle via a six-part reality show called Tamara's World which followed the socialite and entrepreneur around the world as she flogged her line of organic baby products.

A post shared by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on Jul 3, 2018 at 2:49am PDT