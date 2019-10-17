Pamphlet spruiking Gulmarrad over-55s development released

LETTERBOX DROP: Gulmarrad residents near the proposed site of the Glencoe Lifestyle Resort development received this information update pamphlet recently.

DESPITE approval from Clarence Valley Council and Planning NSW still pending, an advertising pamphlet spruiking the benefits of the Glencoe Lifestyle Resort has arrived in the letterboxes of Gulmarrad residents near the proposed development site.

A copy of the pamphlet, obtained by The Daily Examiner, says the resort will be "set amongst green open spaces" and feature "255 low maintenance homes with extensive walkways, quality recreational facilities and attractive landscaping".

The pamphlet, branded as a information update dated September 2019, acknowledges the development is subject to approval from both Clarence Valley Council and Planning NSW.

Marketing the development as a boost to the Lower Clarence economy, the pamphlet states the community facilities and homes will be built on site, "ensuring the very highest standards of construction".

"Local services and trades will be utilised wherever possible during the staged construction phase, providing a significant boost to the local economy for years to come," the pamphlet says.

"Lifestyle Resorts are increasing in popularity due to their affordable, simple ownership structure and relaxed lifestyle offering.

"Designed to address the shortage of self-care accommodation for seniors in the Northern Rivers region, Glencoe will help meet the increasing demand for specially designed housing for Australia's ageing population."