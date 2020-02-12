Pam’s 12-day hubby ‘paid off her debts’

Hollywood producer Jon Peters has claimed that his 12-day marriage to Pamela Anderson broke down after he paid off some of the "broke'' actress's debts - adding, "There's no fool like an old fool."

Peters claimed in an email to the New York Post that he "dropped everything" for Anderson, 52, including hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"She had almost $US200,000 ($A300,000) in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get," Peters said in the email.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters’ marriage was brief. Picture: AP

The former hairstylist-to-the-stars reportedly took umbrage at a source telling the New York Post that he asked her to marry him on a whim - but that within a day and a half, she realised she had "made a terrible mistake'' and that Peters was "too controlling.''

Peters, who produced the 2018 hit remake A Star is Born featuring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, reportedly wrote in an e-mail to the New York Post, "Everything they told you was a lie'' - including even that he asked Anderson to marry him.

He said Anderson, 52, proposed to him in a text.

Jon Peters with former love, Barbra Streisand. Picture: Supplied

"Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in,'' Peters wrote.

"I dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $US200,000 ($A300,000) in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There's no fool like an old fool.''

The pair had secretly tied the knot in a Malibu ceremony on January 20.

Peters - who went from to celebrity hairdresser to leading Hollywood producer, including of Batman in 1989 - and Anderson of TV's Baywatch fame had dated nearly 30 years ago.

Then they announced on February 1 that they were splitting.

A source previously said Anderson felt she had foolishly jumped into the marriage because her heart was "too open'' from a recent "spiritual cleanse'' in India.

But Peters implied that he told Anderson they were over in a text.

Peters said, "There's a lot more to the story but I think the text … is self explanatory'' - attaching a copy of what he wrote "Dear Pammy'' to tell her they were through.

"These past 9 days have been a beautiful amazing love fest,'' he texted the actress. But "this whole marriage thing with lawyers, debt, and jazmin [sic] has scared me. it made me realise that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair."

"Jazmin" refers to what the Miami Herald has called a "new, racy lifestyle website.''

Peters claimed that it borders on porn and said Anderson has been getting her money from it for the past year.

Videos posted to the site on Monday covered a variety of topics from skin care to diet to exercising.

Pamela Anderson became a star on the hit series, Baywatch. Picture: Supplied

"Since I have worked my whole life to try to make something for myself, that was very concerning to me,'' he said of Anderson's ties to the site.

In his text to Anderson, he added, "I thought building an empire together would be fun but I was wrong.

"I am a simple guy who loves my kids. I don't want to fly back and forth to canada. as beautiful as that place is I don't like travelling. I'm sorry,'' he told Anderson, who is from Canada.

"I still want you to be in my movie. … this will be an amazing breakthrough for you,'' Peters texted, referring to his upcoming movie, Private Dancer.

"I can love you by giving you a new career. We need a couple weeks to detune then we can talk. I love you. jp

"PS - I have built a financial empire over the last 50 years that I've left all to my kids. It's something that is very private and personal to me,'' he added.

Jon Peters and Barbra Streisand had a long relationship and she is now godmother to his daughters. Picture: Supplied

"The thought of lawyers going through my business makes me want to throw up.

"I need a break. Some time to think. I do love you. but I don't know how people get together when there's so much energy around the couple.''

As for the source who claimed Anderson considered Peters "controlling,'' the producer said, "I welcomed her into my life with open arms and love since I have looked after her for many years.

"If she meant controlling - I've paid … [her] bills since she was broke. I bought her a completely new wardrobe.

"I didn't want to say anything, just wanted it to be that we were going our own separate ways but when I read your article I felt the need to tell the true story."

A representative for Anderson fired back to the New York Post, "These claims are not only entirely fabricated, they are ludicrous.

"Despite Mr. Peters' efforts to elicit a response from Ms. Anderson, she has no comment to provide and wishes him well."

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.