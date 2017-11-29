Menu
Panel meets to determine future of private hospital

The Albion Hotel in Grafton is on the site of a proposed new private hospital and specialist centre.
Tim Howard
by

THE FUTURE of a proposed private hospital in Grafton will be under scrutiny today.

The State Government's Joint Regional Planning Panel will convene in the Clarence Valley Council chamber at Grafton to discuss a development application to build a $9.1 million private hospital and medical centre on the site of the former Albion Hotel.

The proposed facility has been planned for development in two stages.

Stage 1: Building A and B Specialist medical centre providing seven specialist suites, amenities, staff room, vehicle and pedestrian access, waste storage, signage, at grade parking and landscaping and Stage 2: Building B and Building C Private hospital providing 16 beds, full surgical operating and support facilities, staff room, access (vehicle and pedestrian), ancillary commercial space.

Clarence Valley Council officers have provided reports for the panel to assess. Because the development is valued at more than $5million, the JRPP is the determining body for the DA.

The executive summary provided with the reports suggests there are no major issues with the proposal.

