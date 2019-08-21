Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pangai Junior leaves the NRL Judiciary on Tuesday night. Photo: Mark Evans
Pangai Junior leaves the NRL Judiciary on Tuesday night. Photo: Mark Evans
Rugby League

Pangai out for five weeks

by Chris Honnery
20th Aug 2019 8:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRONCOS enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr has been suspended for five weeks after being found guilty for a grade two dangerous contact charge at the NRL judiciary.

The 23-year-old travelled down to Sydney to front the judiciary panel and argue for his charge to be downgraded to a grade one dangerous contact.

The panel this evening maintained that it was a grade two charge and handed down a five week suspension which could see Pangai Jr's season over.

 

The lengthy stint on the sideline will mean Pangai Jr won't be available until the third week of the finals, if the Broncos are able to progress that far.

Pangai Jr was hit with the charge following a tackle on James Maloney during last Friday's 24-12 win over the Panthers at Suncorp Stadium.

His legal representative argued that the force of the tackle was "accidental" and hoped the downgrade would see him sit out just the one match - Friday night's blockbuster with South Sydney at Suncorp Stadium.

More Stories

broncos crusher tackle nrl rugby league tevita pangai jr
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Man trapped in car following smash

    premium_icon Man trapped in car following smash

    News VIDEO: A witness said she heard a loud bang when the collision happened, then raced to the 4WD where a man was trapped inside.

    Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

    premium_icon Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

    News "We will be providing support to our team members and loved ones."

    My Future Fest sets youth up for the workforce

    premium_icon My Future Fest sets youth up for the workforce

    News All the action from the Valley's premier career expo

    Clarence MP tells Barnaby to stick to own turf

    premium_icon Clarence MP tells Barnaby to stick to own turf

    Politics Anti-abortion robocalls prompt Gulaptis to speak out