Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Panic as second knifeman strikes in Europe

by AP
30th Nov 2019 8:27 AM

 

Three people have been seriously injured in a stabbing in The Hague's main shopping street Friday night local time, with the attacker on the run.

Pictures from the city, in the Netherlands, showed several dozen onlookers kept behind police fencing seeking a glimpse of the area where the stabbing took place.

The area was busy at the time as shoppers looked for Black Friday holiday deals.

Video has emerged showing people fleeing for their lives, according to footage obtained by BNO News.

"It was so scary I didn't know what was happening," a user wrote on Twitter alongside the video.

Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague's main shopping street. Picture: AP/Phil Nijhuis
Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague's main shopping street. Picture: AP/Phil Nijhuis

To read the full story and to follow updates, visit news.com.au.

READ MORE: THREE DEAD AFTER LONDON BRIDGE TERROR ATTACK

More Stories

crime editors picks europe stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Meet the Clarence Valley's favourite dentist

        premium_icon REVEALED: Meet the Clarence Valley's favourite dentist

        Business YOU voted and there were big smiles for the winning practice...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Severe storm warning for Clarence

        Severe storm warning for Clarence

        Weather Bureau is warning of severe thunderstorm conditions to hit the Clarence Valley...

        Councillor praises ‘real leadership’

        premium_icon Councillor praises ‘real leadership’

        News Emotional moment in council in wake of bushfire emergency mayoral minute